The 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom home at 10 Franklin Pl. in Morristown, known as Highgrove Court, will cost you $2.1 million.

Designed by architect James Winthrop, Vail began building the house for his wife Amanda in 1870 and finished six years later, according to listing agent Lorraine First, of Sotheby's International Realty.

“It’s a good illustration of the Gilded Age of Morristown," First said. "Morristown was a summer haven for the industrialists who lived in NYC at the time. This was a place to have their country home."

The home's legacy intertwines with the Vail family's prestigious lineage, including Theodore Vail, the founder and president of AT&T, according to a write-up on Highgrove Court provided by Sotheby's.

It is unknown how long the Vails lived in the home, but it was last sold in 2004 for a little over $1 million.

"We like to call [the home] a little oasis in the middle of Morristown," First said. "It has a very generous plot of land for being in the middle of a city. It's very private due to how they positioned the gardens around it."

The home also features an outdoor pool, an outdoor kitchen, walk-in closets and four fireplaces, according to the listing.

The property taxes on the home cost about $23,000 according to the listing.

And one more thing (hint, Morse code generators exist):

.. ..-. / -.-- --- ..- / -.-. .- -. / -.. . -.-. .. .--. .... . .-. / - .... .. ... / - . -..- - --..-- / -.-- --- ..- .----. .-. . / .--. .-. --- -... .- -... .-.. -.-- / - .... . / .-. .. --. .... - / .--. . .-. ... --- -. / ..-. --- .-. / - .... .. ... / .... --- -- . .-.-.-

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.