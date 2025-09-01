21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Multi-Vehicle I-78 Crash: State Police

Troopers responded to the westbound local lanes near milepost 53.4 in Hillside Township at at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, according to NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan.

A 29-year-old man from Newark was driving a Honda SUV west when it changed lanes and struck a Toyota SUV driven by a 37-year-old man from Newark, the sergeant said. The Honda then spun into the lanes of travel facing east, police said.

A Ford passenger car driven by a 24-year-old woman from Towaco, with passenger Genna Spina, then struck the Honda and overturned into the express lanes, according to state police. A Chevrolet SUV driven by a 39-year-old man from Reading, PA, then hit the Ford. Spina was ejected and died from her injuries, police said.

The 29-year-old man from Newark was not hurt, police said. The 37-year-old man from Newark and the 39-year-old man from Reading each sustained moderate injuries, while the 24-year-old woman from Towaco was seriously hurt, according to state police. A 59-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl from Reading, PA, who were passengers in the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries.

