21 Arrested In Massive Philly Suburbs Cocaine Trafficking Bust By PA, NJ Agencies

Investigators charged 21 individuals connected to the Jimmie Torres–led operation, which allegedly ran primarily out of north Philadelphia with extensions into Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to the release.

Among those arrested were Torres and his son, Matthew Torres, who oversaw the enterprise when his father was in Puerto Rico. Authorities said 16 suspects were taken into custody Thursday across the Philadelphia area, with bail set between \$1 million and \$5 million.

During the takedown, investigators seized 12 kilograms of cocaine, 50 pounds of marijuana, and \$275,000 in suspected drug proceeds. They also recovered 19 firearms, several of which were allegedly possessed illegally by convicted felons.

Attorney General Sunday described the enterprise as operating “not unlike a factory assembly line with each member having their designated roles. This illegal trade was an all-hours operation with dealers on the street every day and night.”

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said the arrests were the result of “collaborative efforts of law enforcement,” while Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said the bust sends a “strong message to drug traffickers that they cannot peddle their poisons in our communities.”

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly called the case “a study in how law enforcement collaboration should work.” Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal added that the takedown of the 5th and Cornwall Drug Trafficking Organization shows “our residents deserve safe neighborhoods.”

In addition to Jimmie and Matthew Torres, those charged include Johnny Bartolomey, Tomas Montanez, Nestor Diaz, Hector Diaz, Rolando Ortiz, Angel Pizarro, Steven Andino, Ruth Andino, Jose Ramos, Iris Inostroza-Torres, Kevin Cade, Miguel Ramirez, Hector Tanon, Raphael Castro, and Joshua DeJesus.

Charged but not yet in custody are Miguel Nazario, Myron Booker, Javier Rodriguez, and John Cade.

The investigation included assistance from the Bucks and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Offices, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, DEA, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and other agencies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The cases will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Catherine Pirolli. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

