20K People RSVP To Joke Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party At NJ Store

You guys, he was just kidding!

<p>Walmart self-checkout lanes.</p>

 Photo Credit: Mike Mozart/Jeepers Media on flickr
Cecilia Levine
The "Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party" in Lanoka Harbor started out as a joke.

Andrew Delgado, a Facebook-verified digital creator, started the event seemingly as a joke.

"Celebrating another successful year of picking, paying, and bagging your own groceries while actual employees just stand around and check receipts," the Facebook event reads.

But then, Delgado's event got more than 20,000 RSVPs.

"If this is legit, I'm down," one person commented.

"Anyone discuss a meeting location? We hanging out by the doors or we going to break room for our snacks?" another added.

After the unexpected interest, Delgado turned his joke into an actual event, and an opportunity to bring smiles to the less fortunate this Christmas.

Here’s the deal: Bring an unwrapped gift for a child to the Lacey Elks Lodge and enjoy hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause, and the company of similar-humored people from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Well played, Delgado.

