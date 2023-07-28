$206,908 In Drug Money Seized From Home Of Teaneck Bag Man: Prosecutor

The green was collected at the modest Alpine Drive home of Wesley Cordova, 44, after a stun gun and prescription drugs were found in his car during a stop in Fort Lee, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Cordova’s alleged partner, William Vargas of Ozone Park, had heroin and fentanyl in an electronically-operated hidden compartment built into his vehicle that the detectives discovered during another stop in Fort Lee, the prosecutor said.

Vargas was charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Cordova faces more serious charges of money laundering, possession of prescription drugs for sale and possession of a stun gun. Records show he remained held in the Bergen County Jail while Vargas was released.

