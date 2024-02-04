2026 World Cup Final Heading To MetLife Stadium In New Jersey

According to multiple reports, the 2026 men's World Cup final is set to be staged at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, after FIFA spurned bids from those representing Dallas' AT&T Stadium and Stan Kroenke's palace in LA.

The majority of the action will still take place in Texas, with action shared across venues in Mexico and Canada.

But the Garden State drew the big straw, bringing the big event back to the area after Giants Stadium played host during the 1994 event.

"While this stadium has been more used to hosting the superstars of the NFL down the years, the best that soccer has to offer will head to the ground come 2026 as a different sport takes centre stage," officials said in their announcement.

"A multipurpose stadium which opened in 2010, the ground currently hosts the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, as well as the XFL's New York Guardians and was the venue for the final of the 2016 Copa America Centenario, when Chile defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina on penalties."

FIFA also took a chance to highlight some star performers, some of whom may not be a stranger to sports fans.

"Numerous A-list performers have featured at New York New Jersey Stadium, including Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift."

According to The Athletic, MetLife will be converted to a grass pitch from its traditional turf - which came under fire when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers hurt himself on the fourth play of the Jets season - which will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, though New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined in the cacophony of voices who were excited that the big game was coming to the area.

The news made waves throughout the region from the governor's wife to other elected officials in the area.

The World Cup final is set to take place on July 19, 2026, bringing the region to the forefront of international attention. The event is scheduled to host games in New York, Dallas, Miami, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Boston joined by Mexico’s Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, alongside Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto.

MetLife Stadium got the main event.

In the words of the late Carl Weathers: Ding, ding.

