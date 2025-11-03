20 Players Disqualified After On-Field Brawl During NJ High School Playoff Football Game

The Paulsboro-Woodbury football game had been terminated with approximately four minutes remaining and Paulsboro leading 38-0 when an altercation broke out along the Paulsboro sideline, escalating onto the field around 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 in Paulsboro, according to a statement from the NJSIAA.

"Video review confirmed that multiple Paulsboro players engaged in fighting and left the bench area, along with several from Woodbury," the statement reads.

According to NJSIAA rules, “any player engaged in fighting or leaving the bench area during an altercation is disqualified.” Officials said 16 Paulsboro players and four Woodbury players were identified for disqualification and will serve a one-game suspension. Both schools have been notified, and the disqualifications have been entered into the NJSIAA system.

“The situation is certainly unfortunate, and NJSIAA appreciates the cooperation of both schools as the review process continues,” officials said.

If the fight had taken place during the regular season, both Paulsboro and Woodbury would have lost their postseason eligibility, per the NJSIAA rules. The 2024-25 NJSIAA Policies and Procedures state that any varsity team with “three or more player or coach disqualifications for flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct prior to the start of a tournament will not be permitted to participate in same.” Because this rule only applies before tournament play begins, ejections that happen during the playoffs do not impact a team’s ability to continue competing

Woodbury Superintendent Andrew T. Bell Sr. said the district “will not condone or tolerate the behavior that occurred during yesterday’s football game against Paulsboro.”

“The actions of a few individuals do not reflect the values, character, or sportsmanship that define our student-athletes, coaches, and community,” Bell said. “We are deeply disappointed by what transpired and take this matter very seriously.”

Bell said the incident will be handled internally following district policies and the athletic code of conduct. “Our ongoing goal is to teach our youth respect, self-control, and integrity — values that go well beyond sports.”

The Paulsboro Red Raiders are scheduled to host Arthur P. Schalick High School in the second round of the NJSIAA State Tournament, Paulsboro, Saturday, Nov. 8, according to officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.