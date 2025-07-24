2-Year-Old Pulled From CT Pool Has Died After Week In Hospital: Police

Fairfield police were called to a home on Samp Mortar Drive on Wednesday, July 16, around 2 p.m., to reports of a child being found in the water. Responders performed CPR as they rushed the boy to Yale New Haven Hospital.

He died on Wednesday, July 23.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

Fairfield police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating the boy's death.

