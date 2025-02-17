2 Women Found Dead, Bergen County Teen Arrested: Cops

On Saturday, Feb. 15, at about 8:30 p.m., Spring Valley police responded to a welfare check at 4 Gesner Drive, Chief Richard Oleszczuk said. Officers entered the apartment and found two female victims with severe head injuries. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

By Sunday evening—less than 24 hours later—officers arrested Alan Aba, also known as Alena Aba, 19, of Westwood, NJ, in connection with the killings. Aba was charged with first-degree murder and was arraigned before Judge Sweet, who ordered Aba to be remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and that Aba knew the victims. Police also confirmed that no firearms were involved, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.

The Spring Valley Police Department thanked the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, Rockland County Computer Crimes Unit, Rockland County B.C.I., Suffern Police Department, Haverstraw Police Department, New York State Police, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Spring Hill Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedics for their assistance in the case.

Despite the arrest, police are still asking anyone with information to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at (845) 356-7400 or email Tips@VillageSpringValley.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.