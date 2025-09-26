Two Dead, One Critical After NJ Police Shooting During Welfare Check: AG, Prosecutor

At 6:23 p.m., Hillsborough Township police responded to a home on Cornell Trail to conduct a welfare check, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

While performing the check, a man emerged from a second-floor bedroom holding a knife and advanced toward the officers, authorities said. A police officer fired his weapon, striking the man, authorities said.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man, who was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Following the shooting, officers discovered two individuals, a man and a woman, in separate bedrooms of the home, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Hillsborough Police Chief Michael McMahon said. They were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A postmortem examination will be performed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victims and determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.

Under a 2019 state law, any death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement must be investigated by the Attorney General's Office and presented to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

