Some Details Released In Double Fatal Cranford Crash That Drew Massive Police Response

At 5:26 p.m., Cranford police responded to Burnside Avenue and found the two victims, who were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The driver of the vehicle was later located and taken into custody by Cranford and Garwood police, prosecutors said.

According to ABC7, the two victims were teens on e-bikes.

The identities of the victims and the driver have not been released. The investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.

