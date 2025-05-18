2 Dead, 4 Ejected In NJ Turnpike Crash After 19-Year-Old Driver Loses Control: Njsp

The crash happened at 1:06 a.m. in the northbound lanes near milepost 13.6 on Sunday, May 18, in Harrison Township, Gloucester County, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Troopers say 19-year-old Cesar Ivan Martinez-Adino, of Hyattsville, MD, was behind the wheel of an Acura MDX with six people inside when he lost control of the SUV. The car veered off the road, rolled down an embankment, and hit a tree.

As a result, four occupants were ejected, killing two people, police said. Martinez-Adino and two other occupants sustained serious injuries, while one 19-year-old male passenger sustained moderate injuries.

Everyone was taken to a nearby hospital. The victims’ names are being withheld until their families are notified. The crash remains under investigation.

