2-Alarm Blaze Displaces Dozens At Elmwood Park Apartment Complex, Police Say

Sixteen buildings lost power and multiple families were displaced after a 2-alarm fire broke out at an Elmwood Park apartment building overnight, authorities said.

Elmwood Park FD (file photo)

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Apartments on Iozia Terrace.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
A caller reported seeing flames coming from a second-floor unit while driving on Iozia Terrace and called for help, according to Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno.

Patrol officers responded to 78B Iozia Terrace just after 4:45 a.m., where they saw flames coming from the roof near the gutter, Foligno said. Officers immediately evacuated residents from both 78A and 78B, as well as others inside the building.

The Elmwood Park Fire Department arrived and deemed it a 2-alarm fire, officials said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and turned the scene over to fire prevention for investigation.

PSE&G responded to cut gas and electric service to the affected units. Officials said power had to be cut to the entire building, impacting 16 apartments, the chief said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist displaced residents. The Elmwood Park EMS staged nearby on standby. The building superintendent and local construction officials were also called to the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad was notified but declined to respond, police said. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time, Foligno said.

