A lottery player in Bridgewater won $1 million in the 100x Cash Blitz Scratch-Off game on Tuesday, June 24.

The ticket was sold at a Wegmans at 724 Route 202 South in Bridgewater.

Wegman's wasn't the only supermarket that sold massive prizewinners last week. In Bergen County, the ShopRite in Lyndhurst sold a $10,000 scratch-off and a $50,000 Powerball ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.