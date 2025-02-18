$1M Scratch Off Lottery Ticket Sold At NJ Food Market

An Ultimate Spectacular ticket sold in Perth Amboy won one of nine $1 million top prizes on Tuesday, Feb. 11. This was the first $1 million prize won.

The ticket was sold at Big Pantry Food Market on Amboy Avenue. The player chose to accept an annuity.

An Ultimate Spectacular ticket features five game plays. Players reveal 10 winning numbers and 30 ultimate numbers, with a prize amount below each of the ultimate numbers play symbols.

If any of the ultimate numbers match any of the winning numbers, players win the prize amount shown below the matched numbers.

