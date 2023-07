Where? That's yet to be determined.

A Powerball ticket from the Monday, July 3 drawing was sold in the Garden State. Officials have not yet announced where the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were: 15, 26, 31, 38 and 61. The Powerball drawn was 3, with a Power Play of 3X.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s lottery drawing has climbed to nearly $546 million. The cash option is $282 million.

