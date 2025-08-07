$1M Powerball Prize Sold At Bergen County QuickChek, Lottery Officials Say

The lucky winner purchased the ticket from Quick Chek #143 on Washington Avenue in Carlstadt.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 15, 27, 43, 45 and 53 — but missed the red Power Ball number 9, officials said.

It was one of only two $1 million tickets sold nationwide for Wednesday night’s drawing. The other was sold in Ohio. No one hit the jackpot, which has now climbed to $482 million, with a cash value of $218.9 million, ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Meanwhile, another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Sussex County, at Quick Chek #68 in Newton. That player matched four white balls and the Power Ball, officials said.

Ten other New Jersey players won $500 each.

So far in 2025, New Jersey has produced three $1 million Powerball winners, including Wednesday’s ticket. The $482 million jackpot is the second largest of the year.

If you bought your ticket at the Carlstadt Quick Chek, you may want to check your numbers — and your pulse.

