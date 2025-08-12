$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Hasbrouck Heights

A $1 million Powerball ticket from the Monday, Aug. 11 Powerball drawing was sold in the Garden State.

The ticket was sold at Minit Mart on the 300 block of Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights, lottery officials confirmed. A $50,000 ticket was sold at BK One Stop Shop, a convenience store on East 9th Avenue in Roselle.

The winning numbers were 6, 16, 33, 40, 62 and the red Powerball 2. The Power Play multiplier was 2x, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

While no one nationwide matched all six numbers, New Jersey was one of just three states — along with Virginia and Washington — to sell a Match 5 ticket worth $1 million.

The jackpot now climbs to an estimated $526 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The cash value is approximately $241 million.

Players can check their tickets at any lottery retailer or on the official New Jersey Lottery website.

