$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold Somewhere In NJ

A Mega Millions ticket winning the $1 million prize was sold in New Jersey.

Cecilia Levine
The ticket from the Friday, Oct. 27 drawing matched the five winning numbers:  11, 32, 43, 57 and 70. Another $1 million ticket was sold in Michigan.

The Mega Ball drawn was 6 with a Megaplier of 4x.

New Jersey Lottery officials were expected to announce where the ticket was sold on Monday, Oct. 30.

Since no one won the $137 million top prize, the Tuesday, Oct. 31 jackpot will soar to $159 million, with a cash option of $69.4 million.

