Fair 79°

SHARE

$1M Cash 4 Life Ticket Sold At Bergen County Liquor Store

A Bergen County lottery player is $1 million richer after hitting big in Sunday’s Cash 4 Life drawing, officials said.

&nbsp;World of Wine &amp; Liquor on Valley Brook Avenue

 World of Wine & Liquor on Valley Brook Avenue

Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The winning numbers from Sunday, Sept. 14 were 08, 13, 14, 26 and 38, with 02 as the Cash Ball, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

A ticket sold at World of Wine & Liquor on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst matched all five numbers but missed the Cash Ball, securing the $1 million cash option. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize, lottery officials said.

The day prior, on Sept. 13, a $10,000 scratch-off ticket was sold at Krauszer's in Midland Park.

Cash 4 Life tickets cost $2. The game’s top prize is $1,000 a day for life, with a current cash value of $7 million. The second prize is $1,000 a week for life, with a cash value of $1 million.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE