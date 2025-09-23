$1B Netflix Studio Sparks Plans To Transform Jersey Shore Plaza

TFE Properties, LLC has acquired Orchard Plaza, a 10-acre retail center on Route 35 South in Oakhurst, the company announced.

The plaza, which first opened in 1980 as a booming retail hub, has faced growing vacancies over the years. Now, the East Windsor–based developer is planning a full-scale revival.

“Monmouth County is an ever-growing destination for residents, vacationers, commuters, and businesses,” said Carey Tajfel, the president of TFE Properties. “And with the new Netflix production facility coming to the former Fort Monmouth campus, Route 35 is going to see an increase in traffic. We want to make sure the area is up to its peak potential.”

In May, Netflix broke ground on a $1 billion production studio in Fort Monmouth, launching what state officials say will become a premier East Coast hub for film and TV.

Tajfel said redevelopment plans for the site are still being finalized but stressed that the location makes it prime for a comeback.

“The plaza is situated in an excellent location along a busy thoroughfare surrounded by other thriving retail centers in Ocean Township,” Tajfel said. “We’re confident that with some modernization tailored to the community’s needs, the future site will thrive.”

TFE Properties, best known for revitalizing existing retail centers, office buildings, hotels, and apartment complexes, said Orchard Plaza will be reimagined to better serve the community.

