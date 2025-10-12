$1B Bergen County Waterfront Project Fueled By $255M Loan For Luxury 25-Story Tower

The loan will fund the first phase of the project at 615 River Road in Edgewater, which includes a 25-story rental building with 381 apartments, ground-floor retail, and parking for more than 500 vehicles, S3 Capital announced. When complete, the full development will feature roughly 1,200 residential units and a public ferry terminal offering direct service to Manhattan’s West Side.

The community is being developed by The Maxal Group, a tri-state firm known for projects like Harbor 1500 in Weehawken.

The project’s ferry terminal will provide 15-minute access to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area and offer NJ Transit bus connections to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The design, led by FXCollaborative architect Dan Kaplan, will feature a notched glass-and-corrugated façade inspired by the Palisades. Interiors by CetraRuddy will include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and spa-inspired baths, with over 25,000 square feet of amenities such as a fitness center, indoor spa, golf simulator, private workspaces, and rooftop terraces.

A 2.5-acre public waterfront park with 650 feet of river frontage will connect to the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, a scenic 18.5-mile promenade stretching from Fort Lee to Bayonne.

The deal was brokered by Galaxy Capital, linking S3 Capital and The Maxal Group for what both firms describe as a “transformative” project.

