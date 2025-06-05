Fair 90°

SHARE

$19K Raised After NJ Dad's Sudden Death

More than $19,000 has been raised for the family of an Ocean County resident who leaves behind young sons and a host of loved ones.

Shawn with Jameson and Rocco

Shawn with Jameson and Rocco

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Shawn Kaplan, of Brick, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 29, according to his obituary on the Colonial Funeral Home website. He was 40 years old.

A lifelong NY Jets and Mets fan and aficionado, Shawn was a dedicated employee at Earle Construction "where he not only contributed his hard work and skill but also built strong, lasting friendships that meant the world to him," his obituary reads.

His sons Jameson and Rocco were the "light of his life." He is also survived by his fiancé, Samantha Finkel, his mother, Karen Martenson, his siblings, Michael Kaplan and his wife Krystal, Kathleen Lang and her husband Bob and Christopher Mays and his wife Tonya.

As of press time, more than $19,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Jameson and Rocco. Click here to donate and here for Shawn's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE