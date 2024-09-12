1960s Rolls Royce Destroyed By Fire At NJ Transit Garage

Ramsey's Deputy Chief Jim Dougherty said two lines were needed to put out the blaze on the first floor of the garage. The blaze erupted at the Spring Street lot off of Route 17 around 12:30 p.m., bringing additional units to the scene, Dougherty said.

"Seeing the amount of smoke that spread through the 4 floors of the garage, Chief Dougherty called for the fan boat from Mahwah Fire Company 1," reads a release put out by the fire department. "Additionally, the air cascade unit from Mahwah Co. 3 was dispatched to fill air cylinders along with Ramsey Rescue."

It was only after the blaze was put out that firefighters realized the vehicle that had caught fire was a 1960s Rolls Royce. The vehicle was a total loss and the cause was being investigated. No other vehicles were involved.

