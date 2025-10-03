19 Women Secretly Recorded In F&M Dorm Bathroom, Student Sentenced: DA

John James Riley, 20, of York Township, was sentenced to eight to 23 months in county jail, followed by nine years of probation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Judge Dennis Reinaker handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Riley previously pleaded guilty in June to 19 counts of intercepting communications, 19 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of possessing an instrument of crime with intent, and 19 counts of invasion of privacy.

Between September and November 2023, Riley hid a camera inside the women’s section of an all-gender inclusive dorm bathroom at Franklin & Marshall, amassing over 1,000 videos of students in various stages of nudity and recording private conversations. Riley admitted to investigators that he recorded the women for sexual gratification.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa urged the court to impose a state prison sentence, citing Riley’s admission to a clinical psychologist that he was sexually aroused by the “secretness” of his crimes and felt he had “got one over” on the victims. She called his actions “malicious.”

Detective Jared Snader of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police led the investigation and spent hundreds of hours identifying the 19 known victims among thousands of images. Some victims remain unidentified.

Before sentencing, several victims gave emotional testimony, describing the devastation Riley’s actions caused. One victim said she no longer feels clean and suffers from panic attacks and nightmares. Another called his behavior “cold” and “calculated.” Many shared that Riley had pretended to be a friend, making his betrayal even more painful.

“He betrayed me,” one woman told the court. “He betrayed all of us.”

One victim shouted through tears that she felt “less than human” and trapped in a “living hell” since the violation.

Judge Reinaker acknowledged the deep impact on the victims, saying the harm Riley caused was “hard to fathom.” However, he concluded a lengthy state prison sentence would not best serve the community.

As part of his sentence, Riley must spend the first year of probation under house arrest. He is barred from contacting any victims or their families and cannot be within 500 yards of the F&M campus.

When given a chance to speak, Riley told the court, “What I’ve done is ruin lives, and I’m sorry.”

