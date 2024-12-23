19 Fugitives, $552K In Child Support Warrants: Inside Passaic County's 'Operation Grinch'

The operation focused on individuals with active warrants for criminal charges or unpaid child support, totaling $552,000. It also uncovered additional criminal activity, resulting in new charges for several suspects, Adamo said.

The initiative was a collaboration among the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI Violent Crimes Safe Streets Task Force.

Operation Highlights:

19 fugitives apprehended

15 arrests related to unpaid child support totaling $552,000

Three suspects faced new criminal charges:

Thomas Haley, 32: Wanted on three criminal warrants for CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance) Manufacturing and Distribution. Haley attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. He was found in possession of cocaine and charged with possession of CDS and resisting arrest by flight.

Arthur Edmonds, 50: Apprehended at Church and Market Street in Paterson, Edmonds had four active warrants, including for sexual assault and child endangerment. He was found in possession of 12 grams of crack cocaine and was further charged with possession of CDS.

Raed Almashaqbeth, 37: Arrested in Clifton on a child support warrant, Almashaqbeth was found with 19 grams of crystal meth. He now faces additional charges for possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.

Additional Arrests:

Other individuals arrested during the sweep include:

Osvaldo Agosto, 66 – Contempt of Sheriff Labor Assistance Program

Jordi Deleon, 30 – Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Luis Escanio, 28 – Child Support

Gary Carter, 58 – Child Support

Lavor Harvey, 39 – Child Support

Lamar Holmes, 48 – Child Support

Dion James, 53 – Child Support

Ramon Santana, 45 – Child Support

John Sellow, 54 – Two Child Support Warrants

Cleo Mitchell, 42 – Five Child Support Warrants

Jerry Simmons, 38 – One Child Support Warrant

Gerson Falette, 43 – Two Child Support Warrants

Joewan Williams, 38 – Two Child Support Warrants

Shakara Brown, 48 – Child Support

Salem Salem, 36 – Child Support

Adrian Gomez, 36 – Child Support

“It is important that the Sheriff’s Office enforce court-authorized warrants,” Adamo said. “Individuals need to know that they will ultimately be held responsible for not only their actions but for supporting their children.”

