$18M Budget Crisis Prompts 150+ Job Cuts For This NJ School District, Superintendent Says

Montclair Schools Superintendent Ruth B. Turner said 153 employees received notifications on Oct. 22, including 103 who were terminated or affected by a reduction in force (RIF). The changes take effect Dec. 31.

“The process of making and communicating staffing reductions is incredibly difficult,” Turner said in the statement. “The total of 153 letters issued included a combination of reduction-in-force notices, terminations, and reassignments.”

The superintendent reiterated that the district’s goal remains “transparency, compassion, and stability” while addressing a structural deficit she described as both “legitimate and long ignored.”

Speaking on The Montclair Pod on Sept. 10, Turner said she and interim business administrator Dana Sullivan uncovered the shortfall shortly after she began her tenure in July.

“If we are looking in totality, about $18 million to make us current is what we’re looking at from the previous year to correcting the current budget year,” Turner said. “This is after being conservative and making some reductions that we possibly can.”

Turner said that after reviewing financial records, she and Sullivan discovered that the district still owes $4.5 million to its six regional partners and that unpaid invoices and underbudgeted salary and healthcare costs have carried over from previous years.

She also clarified there was no evidence of fraud following a state review, describing the issue instead as “incompetence and bad accounting.”

The district plans a special election on Dec. 9, where voters will decide Question #2, a measure that could reinstate some positions if approved.

“Our priority remains transparency, compassion, and stability as we navigate this very challenging time for our district and our community,” Turner said. “We recognize the personal and professional impact these decisions have on our staff, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fiscal responsibility and educational excellence for our students.”

