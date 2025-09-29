Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

$18K: NJ Man Tried To Evade Tolls Using Socks: Papd

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged after he tried to use a pair of socks to keep him from paying tolls, authorities said.

A man tried to evade paying tolls with socks.

 Photo Credit: Port Authority Police
Sam Barron

On Friday, Sept. 26, officers observed a vehicle with a suspiciously obscured license plate at the Holland Tunnel and conducted a traffic stop, Port Authority police said. 

The driver, Dwight Bartley, had no E-ZPass transponder and instead had stretched socks over his license plate in an attempt to dodge Tolls by Mail cameras, police said.

Bartley owes $18,358.31 in unpaid tolls and fees linked to 272 known violations, police said. Bartley was arrested, his vehicle was impounded and he was issued summonses for tampering with a government document, theft of service and driving with a suspended license, police said.

