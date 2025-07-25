Tree Takes Down Power Lines, Sparks Fires, Knocks Out Traffic Lights In Paramus: Police

The incident occurred at 32 Farview Ave., where fallen wires sparked a fire in the roadway and ignited a small grass fire, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

As of press time, more than 600 residents were without power.

Emergency crews from the Paramus Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene and immediately shut down traffic. Farview Avenue is completely closed between Century Road and Spring Valley Road. No through traffic is permitted.

Multiple traffic signals in the area are out, including along Farview Avenue and Century Road West, police said. Several nearby businesses are currently without power.

The Paramus Shade Tree Department and Borough Traffic Maintenance are on site, awaiting PSE&G to cut power so the area can be safely cleared.

Detours are being established. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

