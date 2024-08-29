Overcast 74°

SHARE

18 Pounds Of Pot Seized From Consignment Shop Drug Ring Trio In North Jersey: Police

Three people have been arrested after authorities uncovered a massive drug ring being run out of a North Jersey thrift store.

Daniel Valerio, Ryan Smith, and Jesse Baron were arrested for a drug scheme in Bloomingdale, police said.

Daniel Valerio, Ryan Smith, and Jesse Baron were arrested for a drug scheme in Bloomingdale, police said.

 Photo Credit: Bloomingdale Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Search warrants executed at businesses, storage units, and vehicles in Bloomingdale, Newton, and Wayne turned up 18 pounds of marijuana and 1.13 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, Bloomingdale police said.

Jesse A Baron, 43, of Bloomingdale, and Ryan T Smith, 36, of Butler, and Daniel F. Valerio, 39, of Bloomingdale, were slapped with various drug possession and distribution charges for running the scheme out of Thrifty Hippie Consignments on Main Street in Bloomingdale, police said.

Thrifty Hippie brands itself as a consignment shop with novelty items for adults 21 and over.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE