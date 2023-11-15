Fair 52°

SHARE

Kentucky Drug Dealers Busted With 179 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Gun On Route 78: Prosecutor

Two Kentucky residents were slapped with marijuana distribution charges earlier this week after a truck inspection in Warren County led to the discovery of 179 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun, authorities said.

<p>A loaded gun, large capacity magazine, and 179 pounds of pot were found on two Kentucky residents on Route 78, officials said.</p>

A loaded gun, large capacity magazine, and 179 pounds of pot were found on two Kentucky residents on Route 78, officials said.

 Photo Credit: https://pix4free.org/NJSP
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

New Jersey State Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection of a truck towing a trailer on Route 78 in Alpha on Monday, Nov. 13, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials.

The inspection turned up 179 pounds of marijuana, as well as a loaded handgun and large capacity magazine, Pfeiffer said.

The driver, Corey B. Young, 38, of Brooks, Kentucky, as well as his passenger, Tracy Davenport, 49, of Simpsonville, Kentucky, were arrested and charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana in excess of 50 grams.

Young was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a large capacity magazine, and several other weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE