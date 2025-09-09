$17.7M 'Castle' Breaks Bergen County Real Estate Records

Chateau de la Roche, a modern-day castle in the exclusive Rio Vista enclave, has closed for $17.7 million — the highest-priced residential sale in Bergen County since 2023.

The two-acre estate at 12 Rio Vista Dr., edged out Alpine’s other recent blockbusters: 4 Stone Tower Drive, which sold for $16.7 million in July 2024, and 15 Stone Tower Drive, which went for $12 million in January 2023.

Listed by Denise Albanese of Christie’s International Real Estate Group, the seven-bedroom, 10.5-bath estate blends Old World grandeur with modern indulgence. Built in 2017, it boasts a 15-seat theater, billiard room, two bars, wine cellar, two indoor plunge pools, sauna, steam room, spa, outdoor pool, and conservatory — all just 30 minutes from Manhattan.

Albanese knows the home better than most. Before it was built, she helped shape its interiors, choosing the materials, colors, and furnishings. Years later, she returned to sell it.

“From its inception, every detail was carefully considered to create a truly world-class residence,” she said. “It’s been a privilege to bring the home to market and now to secure such a historic result for our clients, Alpine and for New Jersey.”

The buyer was represented by Richard Orlando and Jason Pierce of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and Taylor Lucyk of Christie’s International Real Estate Group.

Christie’s credited the record-breaking deal to a mix of hyperlocal insight and global reach that drew interest from elite buyers at home and abroad.

