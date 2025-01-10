1,750 Prepubescent Child Porn Files Found On Teen's Devices, Bergen County Prosecutor Says

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit identified a 17-year-old child during an ongoing Internet child pornography investigation last August, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The months-long investigation, which involved a court-authorized search of the juvenile’s electronic device, revealed that the juvenile viewed, saved, downloaded, and/or possessed 1,751 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Musella said.

As a result of the investigation, the juvenile was taken into protective custody on Friday, Jan. 10, in Paramus, and charged with second-degree possession of child pornography before being released pending further action by Bergen County Superior Court Family Law Division, the prosecutor said.

No further details were released.

