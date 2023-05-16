Fair 66°

$1.65M Worth Of Heroin, Coke, Crystal Meth Seized, Target Busted In Pair Of Paterson Raids

State, county and local authorities smashed a major drug mill, seizing $1.65 million worth of heroin, cocaine and crystal meth in a pair of quick-strike raids at Paterson locations only blocks apart.

Felix Rodriguez
Felix Rodriguez Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Kyle Mazza (file) / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Felix Rodriguez, 40, was running the drug mill from an apartment on East 26th Street when authorities came calling, a group of law enforcement officials led by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Tactical officers with the State Police and Passaic County Sheriff’s SWAT team simultaneously hit that location and Rodriguez’s 28th Street apartment, the attorney general said.

Altogether, Platkin said, they seized:

  • two kilos (nearly 4½ pounds) of heroin with a street value of $1 million;
  • 4½ kilos (nearly 10 pounds) of cocaine worth nearly $250,000 on the street;
  • 2½ kilos (5½ pounds) of crystal meth with a street value of $400,00;
  • various packaging materials.

They also found a .357 revolver while arresting Rodriguez at the apartment, the AG said.

Rodriguez was charged with first-degree counts of maintaining an illegal drug factory, possessing the drugs for sale and conspiracy, among other offenses.

Although he was sent to the Bergen County Jail, records show that Rodriguez was released six days later.

