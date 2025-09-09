$150K In Fake Cash Found On Man At Bergen County Bank, Police Say

On Saturday, Sept. 6, at approximately 10:13 p.m., Garfield Police Officers responded to Chase Bank at 136 Passaic Street for a report of a suspicious man inside the ATM vestibule, according to Capt. Mario Pozo.

When Officers George Petta, Elijah Bezares, and Daniel Fedor arrived, they found a man later identified as Rafael Tejada standing inside the bank and watching a customer use the ATM, Pozo said.

Police said Tejada had an active warrant issued by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office for counterfeiting. He was arrested without incident.

A search of Tejada and his belongings led to the recovery of more than $150,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, several magnetic templates used in counterfeiting operations, and five credit cards belonging to different people, believed to be stolen, police said.

Tejada is charged with forgery-false issue, theft of credit cards-taking, and distribution/manufacture/possession of 20 or more counterfeit items or five or more items from five or more people, according to the department.

Tejada was taken to the Bergen County Jail and turned over to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office pending a court hearing, Pozo said.

