150+ Fire Reports Spark Major Recall Of 2.9M Attic Fan Motors

Air Vent Inc. issued the recall for about 2.9 million electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Aug. 28. The recall covers five different model numbers listed on the CPSC's website.

According to the recall notice, the motors' safety cutoff can fail, creating a risk of short circuit and fire. Air Vent has received 159 incident reports involving burning or fire, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves motors sold between August 2003 and December 2013 at retailers including Lowe's, ABC Supply, and Beacon. The affected models were priced between $74 and $92.

The recalled units can be identified by a distinct vent pattern on the motor's end bells: two long vents followed by two short vents. Motors with alternating one long, one short vent are not affected.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled motors immediately and contact Air Vent for a refund. Owners will need to submit photos for verification before receiving compensation.

You can learn more about on the recall's website, or by calling Air Vent at 877-247-4878.

