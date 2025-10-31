Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Mostly Cloudy 55°

SHARE

$1.4M Mansion Listing Goes Viral For All Wrong Reasons: 'Ugliest House I've Ever Seen'

It's giving "nightmares," "crime scene," and "dictator's 1970s mansion."

A $1.4 million home in Swansea has gone viral for its unique interior decor.

A $1.4 million home in Swansea has gone viral for its unique interior decor.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The 48 Laurie Lane home in Swansea has become a viral hit on Reddit.&nbsp;

The 48 Laurie Lane home in Swansea has become a viral hit on Reddit. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
An angel watches over guests in the main sitting area.

An angel watches over guests in the main sitting area.

 Photo Credit: Zillow
One of the home's nine bedrooms.&nbsp;

One of the home's nine bedrooms. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
One of the home's six bathrooms is getting a lot of comments for its gold toilet and unique wall covering.&nbsp;

One of the home's six bathrooms is getting a lot of comments for its gold toilet and unique wall covering. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Some of the commenters called this kitchen an 1980s drug trip.&nbsp;

Some of the commenters called this kitchen an 1980s drug trip. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

That's been the reaction to a Massachusetts mansion after a post on Reddit highlighted some of the interesting interior design choices. The controversy over the $1.4 million Swansea home has drawn hundreds of comments, but hundreds of additional views to the Zillow listing

A $1.4 million home at 48 Laurie Lane has gone viral after a Reddit post showed off its bizarre interior. 

The nine-bedroom, six-bath house comes with a jacuzzi in the master suite, a four-car garage, and nearly 10,000 square feet of space. The lawn and exterior look impressive. Even critics agree the property itself has potential.

But once inside, the tone changes fast.

“Someone really spent all that money to ruin a perfectly good home,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Someone had a lot of money….and this is what they did with it,” another said.

“Looks like Trump’s White House,” someone else chimed in. 

The home has been on the market for about three months. The listing recently dropped by $250,000, but that didn’t calm the online debate.

“You know how some people have to keep eating spicier and spicier food just to be able to taste anything?” one commenter wrote. “That’s what happened to this homeowner except with colors.”

The listing itself admits the home is one of a kind. “You will not find another home quite like this one,” it reads. And no one is arguing that.

Click here to see the photos for yourself

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE