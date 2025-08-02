$140K Fraud Committed By Former PA Senator's Aide Scamming Church, Supporters

Willie Jordan, 68, of Upper Darby, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III to two counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 30.

From 2020 to 2024, Jordan exploited his roles at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Philadelphia’s 44th Ward for personal benefit, court documents show. At the church, where he served as both a deacon and trustee, Jordan wrote himself 83 fraudulent checks totaling $57,384, falsely labeling them as reimbursements for expenses he never incurred.

Jordan also misused his authority as the elected leader of the 44th Ward — a position he held since 1996 — by opening two bank accounts in the ward’s name and making himself the only signatory. He then withdrew funds through debit cards, checks, and ATMs, diverting at least \$85,607 for personal purchases.

According to filings, Jordan used the ward’s money to pay for airline tickets, car dealership payments, groceries, furniture, utility bills, and credit card bills. In the summer of 2023, he also spent more than $12,500 on a family member’s funeral.

Although he managed finances for both organizations, Jordan did not receive a salary from them. Instead, he earned his income as Director of Operations for Hughes, a Democrat representing Senate District 7, which covers parts of Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

Sen. Hughes addressed the case in a statement on Wednesday, writing on X, formerly Twitter:

“I’m heartbroken and disappointed to learn about the charges that have been brought against Willie Jordan. Willie no longer works for the Senate and as the court documents indicate his alleged misconduct is not related to his former role with us. If these charges are true, it clearly is behavior that is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

Jordan faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison — 20 years for each wire fraud count — when he is sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The FBI and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis D. Lappen and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James E. Price are prosecuting the case.

