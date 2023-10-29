Light Drizzle 53°

14-Year-Old Shot In Paterson

A 14-year-old was wounded in the first of two shootings in Paterson just hours apart, authorities said.

<p>ANYONE who might have seen something, or who has information that could help investigatosr, is asked to contact the prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or Paterson detectives:</p>

Jerry DeMarco
Police found the shot teen near the corner of Halpine and North 2nd streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement on Sunday.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, they said.

It was less than four hours later when a 25-year-old man was found shot in the chest at the corner of Belmont Avenue and North 8th Street less than a dozen blocks from the first scene.

He was conscious and alert when taken to St. Joe’s, responders said.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified in either shooting, nor would they suggest possible motives.

