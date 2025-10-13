14-Year-Old Packs 'Powerful Punch' On 'The Voice': Watch NJ Girl Stun With Blind Audition

Vinya Chhabra, of East Brunswick, stunned the judges during the Blind Auditions with her performance of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.” Her powerful vocals earned chair turns from Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé, but not Niall Horan.

Reba called Chhabra “a powerhouse.”

“I loved your voice and your attitude,” the star told the young singer. “I’d love to have you on my team — I think we’d have a blast.”

Snoop agreed.

“When I was listening to you I was like man, she sounds young, but that voice sounds powerful,” the rapper said. “You pack a powerful punch at your age and the way you handle this — you’re not nervous, you’re just taking it all in. That feels like superstar quality.”

Chhabra ultimately chose Team Reba, joining the country legend’s roster for the competition’s upcoming battle rounds.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.