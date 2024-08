The ticket was from Tuesday's, Aug. 27 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 07, 15, 37, 38 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02. The Bullseye number was 07.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store at 383 Market St., in Saddle Brook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.