1.3K Bergen County Residents Without Power, Severe Thunderstorm Watch Remains In Effect

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the region through 11 p.m., and that comes after a round of quarter-sized hail and gusty winds.
As of 5:25 p.m., the following areas were without power:
JCP&L
- Essex County: 7,005 customers (most in Millburn [3.2K], Livingston [2.3K])
- Monmouth County: 2,563 (most in Howell [1.9K])
- Morris County: 11,300 (most in Boonton [1.6K], East Hanover [2.2K], Florham Park [1.2K], Montville [3.1K])
- Ocean County: 656 (most in Jackson Township).
- Union County: 914 (most in Berkeley Heights).
PSE&G
- Bergen County: 1,300 customers (most in Hillsdale, River Vale)
- Burlington County: 233
- Mercer County: 393 in Hamilton Township
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
