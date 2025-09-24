13-Year-Old Killed In NJ E-Bike Crash: Mayor

Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo said the crash happened at approximately 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Mountainview avenues.

“Our Police and Fire Departments responded immediately, and the juvenile was transported to University Hospital in Newark. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the 13-year-old student was pronounced dead,” Losardo said in a statement.

“This heartbreaking loss is felt across our entire community,” the mayor said. The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Board of Education has been notified and will provide counselors for students and staff. The township is also making counseling available to first responders who were on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Union County Police Department and the Scotch Plains Police Department, Losardo said.

“At moments like this, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community, to support one another, to lean on each other, and to show compassion in the face of tragedy,” Losardo said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they endure the unimaginable.”

