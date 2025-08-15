13-Year-Old Drowns Off NJ Beach Despite Rescue Efforts, Police Say

At approximately 6:36 p.m., the Belmar Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a swimmer in distress off the 8th Avenue beach, police said. When officers arrived, it was relayed to dispatch that one person was out of the water, but another juvenile swimmer was missing, according to police.

Belmar Water Rescue units arrived on scene and entered the water to search for the 13-year-old, police said. At about 7:29 p.m., the victim was found unresponsive in the water off the 7th Avenue beach, according to police.

The victim was removed from the water, and life-saving efforts were made by Belmar lifeguards, Belmar EMS, and Hackensack Meridian Paramedics, police said. The juvenile was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where, despite extensive efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Belmar Police Department. Due to the victim’s age, police said the identity is being withheld.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.