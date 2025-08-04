13 Injured After PATH Train Catches Fire In Jersey City: Papd

At 6:19 a.m., a fire began under an eastbound train in the Newport PATH station, Port Authority police said. The train filled with smoke and passengers were evacuated at the scene, police said.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation with nine people being transported to a hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Hoboken-World Trade Center and Journal Square-33rd Street lines resumed service at 11 a.m. police said.

NJ Transit trains, and buses #87 and 126 are cross-honoring as is NY Waterway at Hoboken, Brookfield and Midtown through noon, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.