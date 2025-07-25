$125K Scam Foiled: NJ Duo Tried Conning Elderly Woman Out Of Gold, Police Say

The attempted heist unfolded Thursday, July 24, in Massapequa, when an 80-year-old woman was contacted by a man claiming to be with the FBI, according to Nassau County Police.

After telling the woman she was under federal investigation, the purported agent said she would be arrested unless she purchased and surrendered $125,000 in gold. A “courier” would be sent to her home to collect the gold, he warned.

Detectives were alerted to the suspicious activity when the woman tried to buy the gold. Investigators were waiting at the woman’s home when 23-year-old Jay Radadiya – donning a mask – showed up around 11:30 a.m. to collect, police said.

Radadiya, of Jersey City, tried running from police but was captured after a brief struggle. A second suspect, 22-year-old Fenil Bambharoliya—also of Jersey City—was arrested nearby while waiting in a vehicle, police said.

Radadiya is charged with second-degree attempted grand larceny, resisting arrest, and violating the state’s Mask Transparency Act. Bambharoliya is charged with second-degree attempted grand larceny.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Friday, July 25, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police are urging anyone who may have been targeted by the suspects to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.