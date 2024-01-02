Powerball Winner Worth $50K Sold In Monmouth County

The New Jersey Lottery says the winning ticket was for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 30, and was purchased at Paddock Liquors/BuyRite Liquors on Monmouth Road in West Long Branch. The winning numbers were 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball was 7.

A winning ticket sold in Michigan matched all the numbers on the Powerball's first 2024 drawing, which was held on New Year's Day. The jackpot is worth an estimated $842 million. Those winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 and Powerball was 1.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.