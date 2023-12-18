Fog/Mist 60°

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey

A ticket from the Saturday, Dec. 16 Powerball drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/kenziem
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Officials had not yet announced where that ticket was sold as of 11 a.m. Monday. 

The winning numbers were 3, 9, 10, 20, and 62, and the Powerball was 25.

