1,200 Acre Wildfire Shuts Garden State Parkway (Developing)

The Barnegat blaze is burning deep in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, where NJ Forest Fire Service crews remain on scene reinforcing containment lines and backfiring ahead of the flames.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, both directions of the Garden State Parkway have been impacted:

Northbound lanes closed at Exit 63A (NJ 72 East) in Stafford Township

Southbound lanes closed south of Exit 80 (CR 530) in Beachwood

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office added:

“Expect delays on the Garden State Parkway south of Toms River due to a brush fire in Barnegat Township! Thanks to all of our first responders keeping us all safe.”

Many residents expressed concern for Out of Sight Alpacas, an Alpaca farm located along Wells Mills Road.

The NJ Forest Fire Service said 16 structures are threatened along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532). All have been evacuated as a precaution.

Other road closures include:

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) from Rt. 72 to the Parkway

Bryant Road from Rt. 532 to Rt. 539

Jones Road from Rt. 532 to Bryant Road

Deployed resources include:

Fire engines, bulldozers, and ground crews

A Forest Fire Service helicopter (300-gallon capacity)

An observation helicopter

An air tanker capable of dropping 600 gallons of water

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Forest Fire Service will issue updates as new information becomes available.

