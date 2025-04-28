11 Neglected Dogs Dumped At NJ Park Need Homes, Shelter Says

The rescue operation began around 1 a.m. Saturday, April 26, when Animal Control Officer Chris, assisted by two Branchburg police officers and shelter Vet Tech Gretchen, captured ten small dogs found in poor condition, according to a social media post by the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter (SRAS).

An 11th dog was captured around midnight the next night, according to the shelter.

While it is still unclear how the dogs ended up in Branchburg, the shelter said they are focusing on giving the animals a better future.

All eleven dogs will need substantial veterinary care, including spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines, deworming, dental procedures, grooming, and behavioral assessments, officials said.

The dogs are not currently available for adoption, the shelter said.

Vet bills are expected to run into the thousands of dollars, and the shelter is asking for monetary donations to help support the dogs' recovery.

Donations can be made at www.srasnj.org/donate.

The shelter also thanked Officer Chris for his "determined efforts," along with Gretchen, the Branchburg Police Department, and shelter staff and volunteers who are taking on extra work while already being over capacity on dogs.

Officials said more dogs in similar condition have reportedly been found in nearby towns, and there may be other dogs still running loose in Branchburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 908-725-0308.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.